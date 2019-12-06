Mary Ruth Green, 74, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Sam Reid and Mary Eugenia McCoy Reid and the wife of Mace Green.
Survivors include son Mace Green Jr. of Lancaster; daughter, Tamara Green Garris of Lancaster; sisters, Barbara Miller and the Rev. Martha Cunningham, both of Lancaster; brother, Micah Reid of Lancaster; and three grandchildren.
Services were 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Paul AME Church, 133 Pleasant Hill St., Lancaster, officiated by Pastor Donnie McBride, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing was from 10-11 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church the day of services.
Family will receive friends at 305 Willow Oak Circle, Lancaster.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 7, 2019