Matthew 'Mack' Jones, 73, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

He was the son of the late Leo Jones Sr. and Mary Jane Moore Jones.

Survivors include son, Quincy Jones of Charlotte; daughters, LeTisha Murphy of Dallas, Texas, and Patrice Neal of Atlanta; brother, Leo Jones Jr.; and two grandchildren.

Services are 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Stewart Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Eddie Moore and the Rev. Dr. Bennie L. Stinson.

