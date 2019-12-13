Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew "Matt" Mielke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLEVELAND, TENN. –Matthew "Matt" Mielke, 26, a resident of Cleveland, Tenn., passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Matt was born March 6, 1993, in Lancaster.

His family moved to Cleveland and Matt attended and graduated from Walker Valley High School in 2011. He received his certificate of completion from Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Athens, Tenn.

At the time of his death, he was employed with Resolute Forest Products, (Bowater). Matt loved the outdoors, including hunting and fishing. He would spend just about all of his free time outdoors. He was larger than life and never met a stranger. Matt was a Christian.

Survivors include his parents, John and Karen Mielke of Cleveland; brother, Thomas Mielke of Cleveland; maternal grandmother, Frances Kelly of Lancaster; paternal grandmother, Juanita Mielke of Lancaster; aunt, Janice Adams and her husband, John, of Bossier City, La.; uncles, Robert Mielke and his wife, Nancy, of Lancaster and Steve Mielke and his wife, Nina, of Great Falls; several special great aunts and uncles; cousins; a host of friends; and his beloved dog, Bonnie.

His maternal grandfather, James Kelly, and his paternal grandfather, Arnold Mielke, preceded him in death.

The remembrance of life service was 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee Chapel.

The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee Chapel.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to SPCA of Bradley County, 1570 Johnson Blvd S. E. Cleveland, Tennessee 37311; or to Ark of Cleveland, 240 Oak St. N. W. Cleveland, Tennessee 37311.

Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 14, 2019

