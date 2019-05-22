Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Thomas "Matt" Young. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

GREENWOOD – Mr. Matthew "Matt" Thomas Young, 33, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.

He was born Aug. 18, 1985, in Lancaster, a son of Darrell Young and Karen Gay Young.

Matt was employed at Prysmian in Greenwood. He loved spending time with his three beautiful children. He was a family man, and enjoyed family gatherings and loved spending time in Lancaster, the small town he grew up in.

Matt also loved camping, going to the lake, boating and fishing. He was an avid Clemson Tigers fan and loved watching Clemson sports. In high school, he played soccer and football and church league basketball. While in college, he was a coach at YMCA in Clemson. Matt was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood.

Matt is survived by his wife, Jennifer Young; his children, Ava, Kylen and Paxton Young; his parents, Darrell and Karen Young; a brother, Jason Young and his wife, Emily; and a niece, Blakeney Young.

Matt was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James T. Gay and June E. Gay Gwynn; and his paternal grandparents, Curtis Robert Young Sr. and Leanora Moore Young.

The celebration of life funeral service for Matt was 2 p.m., Monday, May 20, at Covenant Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Jim Osteen and Kyle Hite. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park at a later date.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, May 19, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, and suggest memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Noah's Ark Preschool, PO Box 426, Greenwood, SC 29648 or Covenant Baptist Church, PO Box 578, Lancaster, SC 29721.

Published in The Lancaster News on May 22, 2019

