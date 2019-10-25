Mattie Bailey Williams Manigault, 87, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
She was a retired educator and licensed funeral director.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Carla Williams Boyd and Alan G. Boyd.
Services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Mount Zion AME Zion Church in Lancaster, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing is 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Manigault Funeral Home, Winnsboro and 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at McCray Funeral Home, Lancaster.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 26, 2019