LANCASTER – Mrs. Maureen Pearl Neely Anderson, 73, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

She was a daughter of the late Henry Grover Neely and Marie Carter Neely and was the widow of the late William Charles Anderson Sr.

Survivors include son, William "Billy" Anderson Jr. of Lancaster; daughters, Evelyn Miles of Lancaster and Camelia Anderson of Great Falls; brother, George Wendell Neely of Lancaster; sisters, Metty Cooper Ryan of Naples, Fla., and Ila Mae Parks of Lancaster; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Services are 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Tim Larrimore, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church and at other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, PO Box 2094, Lancaster, SC 29721.

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge. Funeral Home Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster

709 North White Street Post Office Box 339

Lancaster , SC 29720

(803) 286-5000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 24, 2019

