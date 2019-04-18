LANCASTER – Mavis Mackey Curry, 93, died Saturday, April 13, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late James and Francene Dunlap Mackey.
Survivors include her sons, Aaron Curry Jr. and Timothy Curry, both of Lancaster; sister, Willie Mae Peay of Lancaster; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, in the Crawford Funeral Home chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 19, 2019