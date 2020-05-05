Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxie Eugene Rutledge. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

HEATH SPRINGS – Maxie Eugene Rutledge, 63, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 13, 1956, in Lancaster, a son of Mary Ellen Hilton Rutledge and the late Maxwell Rutledge.

Maxie served his country in the U.S. National Guard and was a graduate of Army Officer Candidate School (OCS). He also graduated from York Technical College with a degree in welding fabrication. Maxie worked as a welder/fabricator. He loved to fish. Maxie was a wonderful man who loved his family dearly. He was a member of Pleasant Hill ARP Church.

Maxie is survived by his daughter, Maegan Rutledge; his mother, Mary Ellen Rutledge; two brothers, Mitchell Rutledge (Debbie) and Lewis Rutledge; two sisters, Beth Smith (Larry) and Ginger Cragan (Mark); and many nieces and nephews.

Maxie was preceded in death by his father, Maxwell Rutledge; and a sister, Carla Ruth Rutledge.

The celebration of life service for Maxie will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Heath Springs.

Due to ongoing public health concerns, the family asks that those who consider attending will use all judgement and discernment and follow the recommendations of the CDC and governor.

