Obituary

Dr. Maxine Funderburk Moore, 76, departed this life on Dec. 12, 2019, at The Citadel Myers Park in Charlotte.

Dr. Moore was born in Lancaster on Jan. 7, 1943, to the late William Funderburk and the late Florence Watson Funderburk.

Maxine graduated from Boylan-Haven-Mather Academy in Camden in 1961 and attended Johnson C. Smith University, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in English in 1965. As a part of her legacy, she accepted a teaching position at Johnson C. Smith in 1965. From the start of her career, she challenged and motivated her students to achieve academic excellence. Dr. Moore always emphasized the highest standards of education. She was a life coach and mentor to her students. Dr. Moore's dedication to learning resulted in her earning a master's degree in English from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill in 1968 and a PhD in English from Emory University in 1981.

Dr. Moore was also an author with the publication of "Gwendolyn Brooks: A Reference Guide in 1994." In 1985, Dr. Moore was the second faculty member at JCSU to receive the Bank of America Par Excellence Teaching Award, and in 2002 she was honored in an exhibit, "Women of a New Tribe," because she represented the principles and achievements of African-American women. As the great-granddaughter of reconstructionist, State Senator F.A Clinton (S.C.), who in the 1870s developed the first educational system for the state of South Carolina; Maxine often reached outside of the institution of higher learning to work and assist in the educational goals of churches and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system.

Dr. Moore worked for several years as a consultant for the Educational Testing System (ETS) in New Jersey. She served as chair of the English department, chair of the Division of Humanities, vice president of Academic Affairs, interim president at Johnson C. Smith University, vice president of Development, and dean of the Honors College. In 2004, Dr. Moore was asked to become the vice president of Academic Affairs at Mississippi Valley State University, where she served exceptionally well for four years and returned to her Alma Mata, JCSU, until 2010. Dr. Maxine Funderburk Moore retired as a James B. Duke Distinguished Professor of English at Johnson C. Smith University.

Dr. Moore was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church and the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

She was the sixth of seven children born to the late William Funderburk and the late Florence Watson Funderburk. Dr. Moore leaves behind to cherish and mourn her memories, daughter, Monique "Cindy" McMurray (Bennie) of Lancaster; sons, Kevin Scott of Charlotte, Owen Scott (Veronica) of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Clinton Moore (Detra) of Charlotte; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dr. William Funderburk of Washington, D.C., and Caesar Funderburk of Lancaster; sister, Dr. Louilyn Hargett of California; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 19, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Charlotte.

