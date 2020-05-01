McArthur Mackey

LANCASTER – McArthur Mackey, 76, died Monday, April 27, 2020.
He was a son of the late Willie Mackey and the late Irene McIlwain Mackey.
Survivors include sons, Jonathan Wayne Winfield and Reginald Blackmon, both of Lancaster; daughters, Jorrah Mackey and LaPerrea Duncan, both of Philadelphia; sister, Idell Mackey Ligons of Charlotte; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 4 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Otis Lathan.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 2, 2020
