Melba Cooper
PIEDMONT – Melba Irene Blackmon Cooper, widow of M.J. "Dolly" Cooper, and the only daughter of the late Irvin B. Blackmon and Naomi B. Blackmon, passed away Sept. 18, 2020.
Melba grew up during the Great Depression in Lancaster. She attended Winthrop College, where she earned her bachelor's degree. She later earned her master's degree in education from Clemson. As a young teacher, she moved to Piedmont for her first job, where she lived in the teachers boarding house on Hotel Hill.
While in Piedmont, she met a young merchant who went by the curious nickname "Dolly," who had just returned to his childhood home from World War II. They married June 15, 1947. Melba continued to teach until she had her first child and then stayed home to raise all four children before returning to the classroom at Wren Middle School, teaching until she retired. She was an active member of Piedmont First Baptist Church, and was a member of the WMU and Piedmont Book Club until she was unable to attend.
She was predeceased by her brother, Erskine; and is survived by her brother, Gene (Imogene); children, Bob (Ellie), Beth, Tim (Kathy) and Dan (Missy). She was "Mema" to six beloved grandchildren, Robert (Amanda), Jennifer (Brian), Rachel, J.T., Leanne and Daniel; four beloved great-grandchildren, Gavin, Kristin, Brianna, and Reagan; and nephews, niece and grandnephews.
She leaves a legacy through her family and the many students she taught at Piedmont, Sue Cleveland and Wren.
The family would like to thank C3 Eldercare and NHC for their care.
Burial was 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to Piedmont First Baptist Church, Building Fund, would be appreciated: 8 First Baptist Church Road, Piedmont, SC 29673.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com.

Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
September 22, 2020
Dan, Missy,Bob and Ellie and families
So sorry to hear about Mrs. Cooper. you and your families are in my thoughts and prayers.
Vickie M. Williams, Easley SC
Friend
September 20, 2020
I loved this precious lady & will miss her greatly. My deepest sympathies to her family. Sending love & prayers your way.
Cristi Chapman
Friend
September 19, 2020
I remember Melba when she and Dolly, along with Bob and Beth, lived in Grove Station and were part of the Grove Station Church Family.
I am sure that she touched the lives of many people during her lifetime.
My sympathy to all of you.
Anita Ward
