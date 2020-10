Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Melissa Collins, 49, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Survivors include sons, Brandon Whitaker and Brady Collins, both of Lancaster; and sister, Karen Cauthen.

Services will be held at a later date.

Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

