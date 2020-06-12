Dr. Melissa Lee McFarland
1977 - 2020
SURFSIDE BEACH – Dr. Melissa Lee McFarland, 43, of Surfside Beach, S.C., wife of Eric Scot McFarland, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 1, 2020.
Melissa was born March 25, 1977, in Lancaster. She was a graduate of South Carolina Honors College and The Graduate School at the University of South Carolina, and held a PhD in educational leadership from Clemson University. She was most recently a professor at Horry-Georgetown County Technical College. Melissa loved books, writing, animals and caring for people. Melissa always made people feel loved. She was a cherished wife, beloved daughter, an amazing sister, caring aunt and a friend to anyone who had the honor of meeting her.
Melissa is survived by her husband, Eric; stepdaughter, Erin Case McFarland; stepson, Tanner Scot McFarland; mother, Patricia Lee Threatt and stepfather, Jeffery Thomas Threatt, of Lancaster; father, Vernon Eugene Bowers; brother, Kevin Eugene Bowers and sister-in-law, Tara Jane Bowers; sister, Sheila Marie Moree and brother-in-law, Jeffery Louis Jr. Moree; stepsister, Lisa Marie Threatt; and beloved pets, Oscar and Bunny.
In consideration of public health, celebration of Melissa's life is postponed.
Memorials in her honor may be made to the National Psoriasis Foundation, https://www.psoriasis.org/, or organization of choice.

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
June 7, 2020
It's been a long time since I've seen or spoken with Melissa, but I love and respect how much she pushed herself in education. She expected a lot of herself, and never felt sorry for herself. She built her students up. She showed me the beginning of a whole new world, and I will forever be grateful. I am sorry to her family and friends for their tremendous loss.
Liz Skelly
Friend
June 6, 2020
I've known Melissa for years, as we worked together on our statewide English teachers conference. She was an exceptional person who was such a joy to work with. I could not believe my school's good fortune when she was available for an open position we had last summer, and soon she joined our faculty. Melissa has left us far too soon, but I know that she must have impacted so many people positively in her abbreviated time as an educator. I wish the family, and especially her husband Eric, peace and love at this difficult time.
Michael Williams
Coworker
June 5, 2020
My thoughts are prayers are with Melissa and her family. Rest in peace.
Gail Steeves
Coworker
June 5, 2020
I only knew Melissa personally a short while after she began at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, but she was wonderful: a fine colleague, always smiling and helping students and other faculty, just a bright spot on our campus. She will be missed greatly. My sincere condolences to her husband and family.
Michael Hedges
Coworker
June 5, 2020
I count myself fortunate to have known Melissa. I cannot think of anything other than positive things about her. She was kind, caring, incredibly good natured, a very special and unique person. I'm deeply saddened she's no longer with us, and I'm grateful for the moments and memories made.
Francisco Piedra
Friend
June 5, 2020
Melissa was my good friend and coworker. Since the moment we met in August during our orientation at HGTC we became friends. We had our offices in the same suite, across from each other, and it was so wonderful seeing her smiling face every day and chatting just about anything. I could always count on her for anything I needed. She was an amazing and caring person and I miss her terribly already. I can't believe she is gone. She and her family are in my thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace.
Mara Lencina
Friend
June 5, 2020
I will always remember Melissa as a lover of the written word, as a true gourmet who made us delicious treats, and as the ideal mate for my brother. Rest in peace, Melissa.
Grace Tretter
Family
June 5, 2020
I had a chance to work and get to know Melissa over the last year. What I will remember about her is that she was always, always smiling! She was eager to talk about the great books, music, or TV she had encountered. Her loss is a tragic one, but I feel certain that her effect on many, many lives was profound. My sincere condolences go to her family.

Dean Blumberg
Dean Blumberg
June 4, 2020
I recognize how difficult Melissa's health challenges must have been but she never complained. Melissa was a glass is always half full kind of person which I know as a McFarland is very hard to understand - I tend to see the down side of things before the upside. Her positive outlook and determination made Melissa so good for my brother - she helped to keep him grounded and I know that he loved her very much. I'm going to miss Melissa's goodies during the holidays - she was an excellent cook and of course miss her competitive nature at beach family game time. The world has lost a truly remarkable person but I try to remember that we are all lucky that she was a part of this world and I am blessed to have shared special moments with Melissa and Eric.
Joy McFarland
Family
June 4, 2020
I only met Melissa once last summer but in that one visit I could tell what an incredible person she waskind, caring, smart, and funny! I'm so sorry for your loss, Eric. My thoughts and prayers are with you and all of her family and friends.
Beth McFarland
Family
June 4, 2020
Although I didn't know Melissa personally, I know that she accomplished much in her short lifetime. She married into a wonderful family and I know they are grieving their loss. My heart hurts for this family and I wish I could make their pain depart. She will be in their memories for their life time. It hurts so much and time will help the pain but it will never completely disappear. Having lost a mother and a child, I understand their pain. God will give them the strength to get through this.
Dale Northridge
