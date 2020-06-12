SURFSIDE BEACH – Dr. Melissa Lee McFarland, 43, of Surfside Beach, S.C., wife of Eric Scot McFarland, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 1, 2020.
Melissa was born March 25, 1977, in Lancaster. She was a graduate of South Carolina Honors College and The Graduate School at the University of South Carolina, and held a PhD in educational leadership from Clemson University. She was most recently a professor at Horry-Georgetown County Technical College. Melissa loved books, writing, animals and caring for people. Melissa always made people feel loved. She was a cherished wife, beloved daughter, an amazing sister, caring aunt and a friend to anyone who had the honor of meeting her.
Melissa is survived by her husband, Eric; stepdaughter, Erin Case McFarland; stepson, Tanner Scot McFarland; mother, Patricia Lee Threatt and stepfather, Jeffery Thomas Threatt, of Lancaster; father, Vernon Eugene Bowers; brother, Kevin Eugene Bowers and sister-in-law, Tara Jane Bowers; sister, Sheila Marie Moree and brother-in-law, Jeffery Louis Jr. Moree; stepsister, Lisa Marie Threatt; and beloved pets, Oscar and Bunny.
In consideration of public health, celebration of Melissa's life is postponed.
Memorials in her honor may be made to the National Psoriasis Foundation, https://www.psoriasis.org/, or organization of choice.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.