I recognize how difficult Melissa's health challenges must have been but she never complained. Melissa was a glass is always half full kind of person which I know as a McFarland is very hard to understand - I tend to see the down side of things before the upside. Her positive outlook and determination made Melissa so good for my brother - she helped to keep him grounded and I know that he loved her very much. I'm going to miss Melissa's goodies during the holidays - she was an excellent cook and of course miss her competitive nature at beach family game time. The world has lost a truly remarkable person but I try to remember that we are all lucky that she was a part of this world and I am blessed to have shared special moments with Melissa and Eric.

Joy McFarland

