KERSHAW – Mendel Eugene Faile, 78, died Sunday, April 12, 2020.
He was a son of the late Grady Faile and Lucy Starnes Faile.
Survivors include daughters, Melissa D. Rone of Camden and Christy F. Newton of Kershaw; sister, Nancy Wadsworth of Jefferson; brother, Leroy Faile of Charlesboro; and three grandchildren.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, at Blackmon Cemetery in Kershaw, with burial to follow.
Viewing was noon-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Baker Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to the .
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 15, 2020