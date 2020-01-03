LANCASTER – Merita Cook Clark, 89, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Ivery Broom and the late Mary Broom.
Survivors include a daughter, Betty L. Clark of Lancaster; two sons, William L. Clark and Michael Clark, both of Lancaster; a sister, Betty Coleman of Largo, Md.; a brother, Ivery Broom Jr. of Washington, D.C.; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services are Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Zion Pilgram Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 4, 2020