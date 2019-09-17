HEATH SPRINGS – Michael Andrew "Andy" Cairnes, 31, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
He was the son of Michael Dennis Cairnes and Teresa Elizabeth Adams Cairnes.
Survivors include brother, James Michael Cairnes and his wife, Tomeka, of Heath Springs; aunts and uncles, Glenn and Debbie McAteer, Nathan and Linda Stegall, Raymond and Diane Cairnes and David and Kim Cairnes; two nieces; a nephew; and 16 cousins.
Graveside services are 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Michael Catoe and Mr. Glenn McAteer.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 18, 2019