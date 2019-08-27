Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael B. Gardner. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 210 East Hilton Street Kershaw , SC 29067 (803)-457-4771 Send Flowers Obituary

KERSHAW – Mr. Michael Burrell "Mike" Gardner, 69, of Kershaw, passed away, Sunday evening, Aug. 25, at his home.

Born in Camden, he was the son of Irene E. Cook and the late Jack Gardner.

He retired from E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Co. and was a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church. He was passionate about collecting and restoring cars. Mr. Gardner was an avid animal lover and enjoyed gardening. He also served in the National Guard.

Surviving in addition to his mother of Rock Hill, are his loving wife of 45 years, Janice Williams Gardner; son, Benny Gardner and his wife, Rachel, of Kershaw; six grandchildren, Grant Gardner, Amber Gardner, Aubrey Atchison, Brandy Atchison, Issac Gardner and Jack Avett Gardner; sister, Janet G. Mullinax and her husband, Stephen, of Rock Hill and their children, Caroline Muhn and Courtney Flowers; numerous nieces and nephews; and special daughter, Angie Mills of Kershaw.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Shane Gardner.

Funeral services for Mr. Gardner will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the sanctuary of Sand Hill Baptist Church. The Rev. Michael Owens will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Sand Hill Baptist Church, 6895 Highway 341, Kershaw, S.C. 29067.

Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 28, 2019

