KERSHAW – Michael Ellis Cook Sr., 71, died Friday, March 20, 2020.
He was a son of Sarah Coleen McCoy Cook Reyling and the late Ellis Pike Cook. He was married to the late Judy Catoe Cook.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Jack Reyling; children, Michael Ellis Cook Jr. of Hickory, N.C.; Benjamin Parrish Cook of Camden and James Willis Cook of Bluffton; sister, Christine Cook Mixon; and four grandchildren.
Services will be announced at a later date by Baker Funeral Home, with burial in Kershaw City Cemetery.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 25, 2020