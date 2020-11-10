1/
Michael Elton Burnham Jr.
1963 - 2020
LANCASTER – Michael Elton Burnham Jr., 57, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 15, 1963, in Charlotte, a son of Mike Burnham and the late Gloria Roddey Burnham.
He was a devoted son, father, Pawpaw, brother, nephew and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, working outside with his dad, watching sports and listening to classic rock. He was a hard worker and always helped anyone he could, anyway he could. He was an amazing father and Pawpaw and he taught his family all about how to love and have a good time. We have peace knowing he is in Heaven along with his mother Gloria, brother Mark, grandparents and special friend Mandy Talbert.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Burnham will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at New Horizon Community Church with Pastor Jason Smith and the Rev. Ron Roddey officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at New Horizon Community Church.
The family also asks to practice social-distancing, and the wearing of a mask is mandatory.
Mr. Burnham is survived by his father, Mike Burnham and his wife, Terry; a son, Trae Burnham; two daughters, Michele Burnham Edenfield and her husband, Jason, and Jess Burnham Evans and her husband, Cody; and five grandchildren, Baya Evans, Broden Evans, Bryker Evans Cooper Edenfield and Colbie Edenfield.
The family suggests that memorials be made to New Horizon Community Church, 1906 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720; or to Ground 40 Ministries, 303 Dale St., Monroe, NC 28211.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Burnham.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
