LANCASTER – Michael Eric Bowers, 61, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
He was the son of Carol Outlaw Nichols and the late Ralph Sidney Bowers.
Survivors include sons, Kevin Rollings of Heath Springs and Eric Bowers of Lancaster; daughters, Anna Bowers and April Cunningham, both of Lancaster; brother, Lewis Bowers of Kershaw; sister, Regina Troutman of Concord; and seven grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, in the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Todd Robinson, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Lancaster Funeral Home and at other times at the home of Carol Nichols.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 9, 2019