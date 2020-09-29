HEATH SPRINGS – Michael Eugene "Mike" Burgess, 71, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte.
He was born Aug. 18, 1949, in Lancaster, a son of the late Conley McCall Burgess Sr. and Alice Bowers Burgess. He married the love of his life, Martha "Marty" Ghent Burgess, and they spent a wonderful 52 years together.
Mike retired as purchasing manager from Morrison Textile Machinery Co. after 40 years of service. He was a lifetime member and past master of the Fork Hill Masonic Lodge 316 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
Mike was a hard worker and always thought of others. He loved spending time with his family and many friends. He was detail oriented in everything he did and was a meticulous hobbyist, having built trains, ships and model cars. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed family trips to the beach and the mountains. Mike was a lifelong member of High Point Baptist Church, where he previously served as deacon, chairman of the board of deacons and many other committees.
Mr. Burgess is survived by his wife, Martha "Marty" Burgess; a son, Michael J. Burgess and his wife, Casey; a brother, Conley M. Burgess Jr. (Judy Jordan); two sisters, Connie Hinson and her husband, Bruce, and Diane Evans and her husband, Joel.
The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Burgess will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. Billy Belk and Bobby Joyner. Burial will follow in High Point Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home; and suggest in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or @stjude.org
; or to High Point Baptist Church, Prayer Garden Cemetery Fund, 1888 Rocky River Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
