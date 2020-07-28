1/
Michael Fred "Mike" Hancock
LANCASTER – Michael Fred "Mike" Hancock, 65, died Monday, July 27, 2020.
He was a son of Harriett Morton Steele and the late Fred Hancock. He was married to Vickie Carnes Hancock.
Survivors include his wife; son, Brett "Chuck" Lee of Lancaster; daughters, Lisa Thomas of Lancaster and Jaime Michelle White of Charlotte; mother of Pageland; "Dad," Tommy Steele of Pageland; sister, Cathy Brasington of Kershaw; and three grandchildren.
Services are 5 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Lancaster Funeral Home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
