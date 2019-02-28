Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Henry Johnson. View Sign



He was born May 22, 1947, in Lancaster, a son of the late Walter Hazel Johnson Sr. and Bernice Elvira Helms Johnson.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Johnson will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the graveside at West Side Cemetery, with the Rev. Dwight A. Brazell officiating.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Brenda A. Johnson; two sons, James Michael Johnson and his wife, Kelly, of Lancaster and Dennis Eugene Johnson and his wife, Tonya, of Stedman, N.C.; two brothers, Larry Johnson of Lancaster and Bruce Johnson of Heath Springs; three sisters, Eva Lee Rose of Florida, Libby Piercey of Lancaster and Fran Oleson and her husband, Risley, of Michigan; and two grandchildren, Courtney Adams and Logan Johnson.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home.

LANCASTER – Mr. Michael Henry Johnson, 71, of Lancaster, husband of Brenda Adams Johnson, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at his home.He was born May 22, 1947, in Lancaster, a son of the late Walter Hazel Johnson Sr. and Bernice Elvira Helms Johnson.A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Johnson will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the graveside at West Side Cemetery, with the Rev. Dwight A. Brazell officiating.Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Brenda A. Johnson; two sons, James Michael Johnson and his wife, Kelly, of Lancaster and Dennis Eugene Johnson and his wife, Tonya, of Stedman, N.C.; two brothers, Larry Johnson of Lancaster and Bruce Johnson of Heath Springs; three sisters, Eva Lee Rose of Florida, Libby Piercey of Lancaster and Fran Oleson and her husband, Risley, of Michigan; and two grandchildren, Courtney Adams and Logan Johnson.The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home.Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com. Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Johnson.

709 North White Street Post Office Box 339

Lancaster , SC 29720

Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 27, 2019

