LANCASTER – Mr. Michael Henry Johnson, 71, of Lancaster, husband of Brenda Adams Johnson, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 22, 1947, in Lancaster, a son of the late Walter Hazel Johnson Sr. and Bernice Elvira Helms Johnson.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Johnson will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the graveside at West Side Cemetery, with the Rev. Dwight A. Brazell officiating.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Brenda A. Johnson; two sons, James Michael Johnson and his wife, Kelly, of Lancaster and Dennis Eugene Johnson and his wife, Tonya, of Stedman, N.C.; two brothers, Larry Johnson of Lancaster and Bruce Johnson of Heath Springs; three sisters, Eva Lee Rose of Florida, Libby Piercey of Lancaster and Fran Oleson and her husband, Risley, of Michigan; and two grandchildren, Courtney Adams and Logan Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 27, 2019