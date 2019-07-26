LANCASTER - Michael "Mack" Hough, 54, died Friday, July 19, 2019
He was the son of the late Randolph Hough and Geneva Johnson Hough.
Survivors include son, Marciano Jartarny Hough of Lancaster; sisters, Teresa Hough and Cosonja Allen, both of Lancaster; and a grandson.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Mount Tabor AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Michael Peay, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 24, 2019