He was the son of Marie Henderson Price Thompson and the late Lloyd Price and was the stepson of the late David B. Thompson.

Survivors include sisters, Carol Adgerson of Maryland, Loretta Gore of Washington, D.C., and Denice Price of South Carolina; and brothers, Robert Price of New York, William Price of Arizona and James Price of Hawaii.

Services are 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Ryland-Epworth United Methodist Church in Washington, D.C., officiated by Pastor Pearstine Adgerson, with burial in the National Harmony Cemetery in Hyattsville, Md.

Viewing will be one hour prior to the service.

McMullen Funeral Home is in charge in Lancaster and Wiseman Funeral Home is in charge in Clinton, Md.