Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Roger Jordan. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

HEATH SPRINGS – Michael Roger Jordan, 46, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Atrium Health-Main.

He was born Feb. 15, 1973, in Lancaster, a son of Mickey Roger Jordan and Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Rutledge Smith and was the husband of Lori Helms Jordan.

Michael was employed as a welder and he also enjoyed doing small engine repair on the side. He loved hunting, fishing and riding his Harley. Michael's heart was his grandson, Zander Case Jordan, and he enjoyed every minute he could spend with him. Michael was a member of Frontline Biker Church.

Michael is survived by his wife, Lori Jordan; his father, Mickey Jordan (Pansy); his mother, Beth Smith (Larry); four sons, Brice Michael Jordan (fiancée, Jacqueline Latislaw), Blake Jordan (fiancée, Hanna Massey), Nicholas "Nick" Harper and Chaney Harper; a daughter, Angel Nobles (Hunter); a grandson, Zander Case Jordan; four brothers, William Elliott Jordan, Larry Dale Smith Jr. (Charity), Matthew Earl Hunter (Adrianne) and Brandon Craig Hunter (Emily); a sister, Mandi Smith (Tony Wright); his maternal grandmother, Mary Ellen Rutledge; eight nephews, Joel Ryan Jordan, Brantson Isaiah Jordan, Cameron Elliott Jordan, Dalen Trout, Jacob Gray Macomber, Whitley Levi Smith, Tucker Earl Hunter and Holden Jackson Hunter; three nieces, Brittany Elizabeth Jordan (fiancé, Mitchell Montgomery), Faith Leann Smith and Madison Marie Macomber; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William Horace Jordan and Rachel Lynn Jordan; and his maternal grandfather, Maxwell "Max" Elliott Rutledge.

The celebration of life service for Michael will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by Preacher Cotton Pate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Burgess Funeral Home; and suggest memorial contributions may be made to Frontline Biker Church, 7728 Hwy 341, Kershaw, SC 29067; or Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2094, Lancaster, SC 29721.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Michael Jordan. HEATH SPRINGS – Michael Roger Jordan, 46, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Atrium Health-Main.He was born Feb. 15, 1973, in Lancaster, a son of Mickey Roger Jordan and Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Rutledge Smith and was the husband of Lori Helms Jordan.Michael was employed as a welder and he also enjoyed doing small engine repair on the side. He loved hunting, fishing and riding his Harley. Michael's heart was his grandson, Zander Case Jordan, and he enjoyed every minute he could spend with him. Michael was a member of Frontline Biker Church.Michael is survived by his wife, Lori Jordan; his father, Mickey Jordan (Pansy); his mother, Beth Smith (Larry); four sons, Brice Michael Jordan (fiancée, Jacqueline Latislaw), Blake Jordan (fiancée, Hanna Massey), Nicholas "Nick" Harper and Chaney Harper; a daughter, Angel Nobles (Hunter); a grandson, Zander Case Jordan; four brothers, William Elliott Jordan, Larry Dale Smith Jr. (Charity), Matthew Earl Hunter (Adrianne) and Brandon Craig Hunter (Emily); a sister, Mandi Smith (Tony Wright); his maternal grandmother, Mary Ellen Rutledge; eight nephews, Joel Ryan Jordan, Brantson Isaiah Jordan, Cameron Elliott Jordan, Dalen Trout, Jacob Gray Macomber, Whitley Levi Smith, Tucker Earl Hunter and Holden Jackson Hunter; three nieces, Brittany Elizabeth Jordan (fiancé, Mitchell Montgomery), Faith Leann Smith and Madison Marie Macomber; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William Horace Jordan and Rachel Lynn Jordan; and his maternal grandfather, Maxwell "Max" Elliott Rutledge.The celebration of life service for Michael will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by Preacher Cotton Pate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Burgess Funeral Home; and suggest memorial contributions may be made to Frontline Biker Church, 7728 Hwy 341, Kershaw, SC 29067; or Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2094, Lancaster, SC 29721.An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Michael Jordan. Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close