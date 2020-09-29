LANCASTER – Mildred Louise "Aunt Louise" Hayes, 98, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Henry Shelton Hayes and Florence Twitty Hayes.
Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3909 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29204; or Hospice of SC, 311B North Main St., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.