SPC. Milik Jaquez Craig, 20, was born Nov. 24, 1999, in Lancaster. He entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Jber, Alaska.

He was the son of Phoebe Craig and Osles "June" Cunningham and Tobias Etheredge.

Milik was educated in the Richland County school system. He completed the National Health Career Association and earned his certification as an EKG Technician.

Milik enlisted in the U.S.

Milik is predeceased by his grandmother, Carrie Craig.

Survivors are his parents, Phoebe L. Craig and Tobias Etheridge of Columbia and Oscles (Bobtrice) Cunningham of Phoenix, Ariz.; three brothers, Kevion Craig of Lancaster, King Craig of Columbia and Avery Crawford of Phoenix; five sisters, Trinity Craig, Tabitha Craig, Jada Craig and Dorothy Craig, all of Columbia, and Keyondra Robinson of Lancaster; grandmother, Margaret Murray of Columbia; five aunts, Marquiala Shannon, Angela Hammond, Bessie Ealy and Dolores Cunningham of Lancaster and Porsha Murray of Columbia; and three uncles, Ahmad Craig of Lancaster, and Ryan and Eramis Murray of Columbia.

Private services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Stewart Funeral Home, conducted by the Revs. Howard Cureton and Jerusha Gaither. Burial will be in the Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

