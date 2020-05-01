Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam "Mickey" (Sharpton) Miller. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Dec. 8, 1931, a daughter of the late Charlie Butler Sharpton and Nettie Bozard Sharpton and was the wife of the late Calvin Pierce Miller.

Calvin and Mickey were married for 69 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and serving her church. She was a founding member of Covenant Baptist Church, where she had served as a Care Team Leader.

Mrs. Miller is survived by three sons, Charles C. Miller and his wife, Beth, of Laurens, Milford H. Miller of Thomasville and J. Dwight Miller and his wife, Molly, of Helena, Ala.; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Wallace (Kevin), Adam Miller (Casey), Alice Dorn (Lee), David Miller, Kathleen Simcoe (Owen), Rebecca Darby (John) and Emily Northington (Wes); 11 great-grandchildren, Emma, Kaitlyn, Levi, Caroline, Robert, Ruthanna, Margaret, Miller, Elaina, Rachel and Ellen; and a sister, Barbara Williams.

Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband and her parents; a daughter, Margaret Miller James; a brother, C.B. Sharpton Jr.; two sisters, Ruth Hughes and Virginia Rowe; and a granddaughter, Jennifer James.

The celebration of life graveside funeral service for Mrs. Miller was 2 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. Bert Welch.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4600 Park Road, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28209; or to a .

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Mrs. Miller. LANCASTER – Miriam "Mickey" Sharpton Miller, 88, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Piedmont Crossing Retirement Center in Thomasville, N.C.She was born Dec. 8, 1931, a daughter of the late Charlie Butler Sharpton and Nettie Bozard Sharpton and was the wife of the late Calvin Pierce Miller.Calvin and Mickey were married for 69 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and serving her church. She was a founding member of Covenant Baptist Church, where she had served as a Care Team Leader.Mrs. Miller is survived by three sons, Charles C. Miller and his wife, Beth, of Laurens, Milford H. Miller of Thomasville and J. Dwight Miller and his wife, Molly, of Helena, Ala.; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Wallace (Kevin), Adam Miller (Casey), Alice Dorn (Lee), David Miller, Kathleen Simcoe (Owen), Rebecca Darby (John) and Emily Northington (Wes); 11 great-grandchildren, Emma, Kaitlyn, Levi, Caroline, Robert, Ruthanna, Margaret, Miller, Elaina, Rachel and Ellen; and a sister, Barbara Williams.Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband and her parents; a daughter, Margaret Miller James; a brother, C.B. Sharpton Jr.; two sisters, Ruth Hughes and Virginia Rowe; and a granddaughter, Jennifer James.The celebration of life graveside funeral service for Mrs. Miller was 2 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. Bert Welch.Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4600 Park Road, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28209; or to a .An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Mrs. Miller. Published in The Lancaster News on May 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations