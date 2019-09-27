KERSHAW – Mitchell Davis Hightower Sr., 80, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
He was the son of the late Rev. Claude Hightower and Sallie Broome Hightower.
Survivors include daughters, Deborah Hightower and Donna Freeman; son, Davis Hightower; sisters, Elizabeth Wooten, Lois Jacobs, Linda Hill and Montez Burton; brothers, Haskell Hightower and Veldee Hightower; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Pineview Baptist Church Family Life Center, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the family life center following the burial.
Memorials may be made to Pineview Baptist Church Sanctuary Fund, 224 Young's Bend Road, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 28, 2019