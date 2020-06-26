LANCASTER – Monnie Hudson Deason, 96, passed away June 24, 2020, at the Lancaster Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born April 23, 1924, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late John L. Hudson Sr. and Bessie Hinson Hudson. She wife of the late J.T. Deason.
Mrs. Deason retired from Spring Industries after 38 years. She loved her family and, in earlier years, enjoyed camping and overnight visits with her grandkids. Mrs. Deason was a very active member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she loved her church family and taught Sunday school.
Mrs. Deason is survived by a son, Larry Deason and his wife, Hollis; three grandchildren, Rodney Deason, Tommy Deason and Carrie Ivey; five great-grandchildren, Brittany Coppedge, Alayna Deason, Bradley Ivey, Emma Deason and Devin Deason; and a daughter-in-law, Dianne Deason.
Mrs. Deason was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Deason; a son, Richard Deason; her parents; five brothers, J.W. Hudson, Leroy Hudson, Marion "Doc" Hudson, John L. Hudson and Vernon "Buck" Hudson; and five sisters, Nannie Stogner, Bessie Carrol, Betty Rodgers, Vivian Cassidy and Levicise Hudson.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mrs. Deason will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Blackmon. Due to the government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1841 N. Rocky River Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. Deason.?
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.