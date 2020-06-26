Monnie Hudson Deason
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Monnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Monnie Hudson Deason, 96, passed away June 24, 2020, at the Lancaster Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born April 23, 1924, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late John L. Hudson Sr. and Bessie Hinson Hudson. She wife of the late J.T. Deason.
Mrs. Deason retired from Spring Industries after 38 years. She loved her family and, in earlier years, enjoyed camping and overnight visits with her grandkids. Mrs. Deason was a very active member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she loved her church family and taught Sunday school.
Mrs. Deason is survived by a son, Larry Deason and his wife, Hollis; three grandchildren, Rodney Deason, Tommy Deason and Carrie Ivey; five great-grandchildren, Brittany Coppedge, Alayna Deason, Bradley Ivey, Emma Deason and Devin Deason; and a daughter-in-law, Dianne Deason.
Mrs. Deason was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Deason; a son, Richard Deason; her parents; five brothers, J.W. Hudson, Leroy Hudson, Marion "Doc" Hudson, John L. Hudson and Vernon "Buck" Hudson; and five sisters, Nannie Stogner, Bessie Carrol, Betty Rodgers, Vivian Cassidy and Levicise Hudson.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mrs. Deason will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Blackmon. Due to the government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1841 N. Rocky River Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. Deason.?

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved