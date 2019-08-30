Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monty Gary Beaver. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mr. Monty Gary Beaver, 74, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born May 1, 1945, in Concord, N.C., a son of the late H.W. "Buck" Beaver and Reba Robertson Beaver.

Monty graduated from Lancaster High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. His service in the U.S. Army led him to tours in Vietnam and Germany.

Mr. Beaver was employed by Springs Industries and later went on to start his own construction company, M.G. Beaver Construction. He retired as the carpentry instructor from Lancaster Vocational School. His hobbies and interests included reading, wood working and working with his hands, and he could make or fix anything.

He dearly loved his family. Monty was a member of the Queen City Corvair Club. He served the Lord through Second Baptist Church of Lancaster, where he was a Sunday school teacher, deacon and member of the building committee.

Monty is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol Martin Beaver; two daughters, Jenny B. Greenway and her husband, Jamie, of Rock Hill and Julie B. Paden and her husband, Kevin, of Lancaster; eight grandchildren, Jacob Greenway, Sean Greenway, Kaylie Paden, Jasmine Paden, Connor Paden, Katelyn Paden, Jonathan Paden and Chadwick Paden; a sister, Sandra White and her husband, the Rev. Raymond White; mother-in-law, Mary D. Martin; and a large extended family.

Monty was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Charles Martin; and a brother-in-law, Dr. Al Miller.

The celebration of life memorial service for Mr. Monty Beaver is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Second Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Brian Saxon and the Rev. Larry Helm. The family will hold a private burial at their family cemetery.

The family will receive friends following the service at Second Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Second Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to DaVita of Lancaster and Hospice of Lancaster.

