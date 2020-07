Or Copy this URL to Share

INDIAN LAND – Muriel Henry Cappelli, 96, died July 18, 2020.

She was married to the late Joseph Alexander and was a resident of The Blake at Edgewater in Indian Land.

Survivors include her five children, who were her pride and joy: Jeanne Yarmey, Thomas Cappelli, Steven Cappelli, James Cappelli and Joanne Welch; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildern.

Mrs. Cappelli wanted no funeral and her family is honoring her wishes.

