LANCASTER – Mrs. Myra "Lulu" Whitaker Brooks, 67, of Lancaster, died Monday, March 4, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Sidney Oscar Outen and Nannie Bell Ghent Outen Small.
She was married to Thelbert Leon Brooks.
Survivors include husband; son, Sonny Leon Brooks of Jefferson; daughter, Pamela Brooks McCorkle of Lancaster; brothers, Mickey Whitaker of Lancaster and Leonard Outen of Iron Station, N.C.; sister, Dianne Hudson of Denver, N.C.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Tim Larrimore.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church and at other times at the home.
Memorials may be made to Thelbert Brooks.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street Post Office Box 339
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 6, 2019