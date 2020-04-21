LANCASTER – Myrtis Whitaker Deese, 71, of Lancaster, widow of Hazel Eugene "Gene" Deese, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Lancaster Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Sept. 21, 1948, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late John Whitaker Jr. and Lorraine Welsh Whitaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved to be outside, loved to be around people at Wal-mart and loved spending time with her family and friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private.
Mrs. Deese is survived by a son, Greg Deese and his wife, Sherry, of Lancaster; a daughter, Gennie Deese and her companion, Pete Stogner, of Lancaster; a brother, John Whitaker and his wife, Pam, of Heath Springs; a sister, Vickie Sanders and her husband, Tommy, of Las Vegas, Nev.; and four grandchildren; Tyler Brady, Caitlan Brady, Logan Deese and Lucas Deese.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Deese was preceded in death by a brother, Charles "Bilbo" Whitaker; and three sisters, Margaret Pardue, Nancy Harris and Katherine Quarles.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 22, 2020