KERSHAW – Myrtle Horton Elliott was healed and went into the presence of God on June 29, 2020.Myrtle was born on July 12, 1923, in the Beaverdam community of Kershaw County. She was the eighth child of William Wallace Horton and Blanche Young Horton. With her passing, she was reunited with her siblings, Bernice, Roscoe, Broadus, Herbert, Ruby, Hazel and Willie.Growing up in Beaverdam, Myrtle and Willie were very close sisters, and they continued to be close for more than 80 years. Their mother, Blanche, died when Myrtle was 13. Her older brother, Broadus, and his wife, Louise, stepped in as extra "parents" during her teen and young adult years. At age 18, Myrtle graduated from Midway High School in Kershaw County and married Alton Elliott.In 1942, their son, Larry, was born. Shortly after his birth, they moved to Charleston, where they lived for five years. When they moved back to Kershaw, they built a home on Pine Street in Kershaw and were blessed to be surrounded by family and wonderful friends and neighbors. They became a family of four with the birth of Kathy Annolyn in 1955. Myrtle enjoyed being a mother and wife as her children grew up. She also worked with Springs Industries, Kershaw Plant, as a cloth inspector for more than 35 years.Spending time with her family was very important to Myrtle. She and Willie and their husbands visited together often. After Willie and Myrtle were both widowed, they became even closer friends. They particularly enjoyed trips to the beach, which always involved competitive activities and lots of laughter. Myrtle had the opportunity to travel far and wide with her son Larry and his family, and since Kathy and her family also lived in Kershaw, she was able to be involved in all the special moments of their family life. At family events in her later years, "Aunt Myrtle" was given the seat of honor and family members of all ages stopped by her chair to tell stories and say thanks for all the meals cooked, cards sent and prayers lifted over the years.Myrtle's grandchildren were her treasure. She was closely involved with their lives and accomplishments, whether they lived close by or far away, cheering at soccer games, calling with congratulations on new jobs and showing up to dance and celebrate at any party that was thrown.Myrtle was a woman of faith. Her Christian commitment began at an early age, and she remained involved with the Baptist Church throughout her life. She was a member of the Esther Sunday school class at First Baptist Church in Kershaw. Throughout her life, she loved to serve others. For many years, she taught in what was then the Primary Sunday School Department, assisted with meals for bereaved families and those who were experiencing illness, assisted with Bible School and cooked meals for Meals on Wheels families on federal holidays. She helped with Backpack Buddies until moving to Morningside Assisted Living in Lancaster.After moving to Morningside, Myrtle became involved in Bible study classes and many activities planned by her dear friend Mica Jones. She was often referred to as the "life of the party" because she always had something to do or say to keep her friends laughing. She enjoyed the many parties that Mica planned, especially when dancing was involved. The family is most thankful for all the "friends" who helped take care of Myrtle at Morningside. She truly saw all of the residents and staff as friends and family. She became involved with their lives and prayed for them often. Myrtle will long be remembered for her constant smile and her awesome hugs.Myrtle's surviving immediate family include Larry and Addie Elliott of Bentonville, Va.; Kathy and Ronnie Wall of Kershaw; Tonya Elliott Lore and Joe Lore and sons, Matthew and Mark (currently stationed in Germany); Nicole Elliott and Scott Feldman of Arlington, Va.; Justin Elliott and Bob Payn of Washington, D.C.; Noel Wall Picou and Nick Picou, son, Henry, and daughter, Helen, of Charleston; Elliott and Ashley Wall and son, Macon, of Lancaster; and Oliver Wall of Roanoke, Va. Myrtle leaves a legacy of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who are inspired by the woman she was.Myrtle is survived by a large number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Myrtle was especially grateful to Lisa Ray and family, Jack and Earlene Horton, Suzanne Beck, Gary Elliott, Randy and Monette Horton, Annie Blake Sims, Jean Adams and Bill Truesdale for continuously caring for her in her later years. So many other family members and friends were a blessing to her after she moved to Morningside. Your visits, calls and concern were an invaluable part of her care.A private family service will be held. The Rev. Dr. Brian Saxon will officiate. Burial will be in the Kershaw City Cemetery.A celebration of life gathering will be held later this year at Baker Conference Center, which will be announced for friends and family to visit, share and remember her life.Memorials may be directed to C-Cap; 316 North Royal Avenue #L1, Front Royal, Virginia 22630; or to Lancaster Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720 (online giving options are available as well).Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw is serving the Elliott family.