LANCASTER – Mrs. Nadine Robinson Ghent, 92, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at White Oak Manor.

She was born April 21, 1927, in Lancaster County, a daughter of the late Oscar Cleveland Robinson and Della Adams Robinson, and was the wife of the late Roy Cecil Ghent.

Nadine graduated from Lancaster High School in 1944. She was a retiree of Springs Industries.

She enjoyed cooking, doing crafts and sewing, and after retirement did alterations for many people, which she enjoyed very much. Nadine was a longtime member of White Springs Baptist Church, where she held many leadership positions; a member of the Birdie Hudson Sunday School Class; a former choir member; a former GA leader; a former director of the Children's Division; and a former director of Senior Adults.

Nadine is survived by daughters, Becky Hudson and Cecilia Estridge and her husband, Larry; grandchildren, Karen Hudson Mauney and her husband, Ken, of Boiling Springs, Jason Hudson and his wife, Vicki, of Greeneville, Tenn., and Zach Estridge of Myrtle Beach; great-grandchildren, Jordan Dean and her husband, Dustin, Lauren Mauney and her fiancé, Tucker Hopson, Cassie Mauney, Kylie Mauney, Abby Hudson and Seth Hudson; great-great-grandchildren, Aaron Dean and Sophie Dean; and sisters-in-law, Billie Robinson and Joann Robinson.

Nadine was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Cecil Ghent; her parents; brothers, Fred Robinson, Harvey Robinson, Vernon Robinson and Norman Robinson; sisters, Mae Sims and Alma Clark; and a son-in-law, Kenneth Hudson.

The family would like to give special thanks to her friend and housekeeper, Mary Patterson, and to the staff at White Oak Manor and Providence Hospice.

The celebration of life service for Nadine is 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at White Springs Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Mike Hammond. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the church family ministry center and at other times at her home.

Memorial contributions may be made to White Springs Baptist Church, 1249 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.

