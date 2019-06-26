LANCASTER – Mrs. Nancy Carolyn Starnes Alford, 75, of Lancaster passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at MUSC Health-Lancaster.
She was born Dec. 14, 1943, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Arthur Roy Starnes and Louise Sims Starnes.
Mrs. Alford was a member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved singing and was a nursery worker at her church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and visiting with her friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Alford was 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Jessie Adams and the Rev. Sean Stroud officiating. Entombment was in the Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Mrs. Alford is survived by her husband, Donza Alford; a daughter, Donna McManus and her husband, Phil, of Lancaster; two brothers, Marvin Starnes and Nelson Starnes and his wife, Naida, all of Lancaster; a sister, Grace Starnes Faile of Lancaster; sister-in-law, Nancy Stroud of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Bre Stroud and her husband, Sean, and Justin McManus; a great-grandchild, Nolan Stroud; and a future great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rosa Louise Alford; a brother, Huey Starnes; two sisters, Barbara Faile and Yvonne Hinson; and a sister-in-law, Judy Starnes.
The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, and other times at the home of Phil and Donna.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Dale Baptist Church Building Fund – 113 S. Potter Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Alford.
Published in The Lancaster News on June 26, 2019