Nancy G. Reid, 72, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Deacon Bingham and Deaconess Mary Barnes Reid.

Survivors include sisters, Shirley Duncan of Abingdon, Md., and Kimberly McDowell of Baltimore, Md.; brother, Bingham Reid Jr. of Lancaster; and long-time companion, Benjamin Battle of Baltimore.

Services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Saint Paul Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. George Mingo and M. Jamal Foster, with burial in the church cemetery.

Stewart Funeral Home was in charge.

