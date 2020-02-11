PAGELAND – Nancy Griffin Carnes Funderburk, 75, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late John Oscar and Paris Abigail Hunter Griffin. She was first married to Dwight E. Carnes and then to James A. Funderburk.

Survivors include sisters, Luna Anne Rollins and Roxie Williams, both of Pageland, and Linda Wallace of Charlotte; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Services are 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Union Hill Baptist Church in Pageland, with burial in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Baumgartner Funeral Home in Pageland. The family is meeting at the home of Noelle Carnes, 1661 Highway 601 South, Pageland.

Memorials may be made to Chesterfield County Animal Shelter, 467 Goodale Road, Chesterfield, SC 29709.

Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland is in charge.