KERSHAW – Nancy Gwendolyn Hinson Pate, 82, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Hazel James Hinson Sr. and Florence Willis Hinson. She was married to Carl Thomas "Pete" Pate.
Survivors include her husband of the home; daughter, Tammy P. Thompson of Kershaw; brother, Ronnie Hinson of Camden; and granddaughter.
Memorials may be made to the , 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210; or Oakhurst Baptist Church, 394 Barrett Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 1, 2020