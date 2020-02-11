Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Hinson Blackmon. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Nancy Hinson Blackmon, 77, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her home.

She was born Jan. 8, 1943, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Amos Hinson and Pauline Sims Hinson. Nancy was married to the late Ben C. Blackmon for 56 years.

She was employed with Founders Federal Credit Union for over 43 years and retired as the assistant branch manager of the North Main Office. Nancy loved her family, trips to Pigeon Forge and Springmaid Beach and her church. At a young age, she began her career with Springs Industries and was one of the original "Springmaids." Nancy enjoyed working part-time at Burgess Funeral Home. She was a self-taught organist. She served as organist at several local churches including Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, Oakhurst Baptist Church and Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Nancy loved hosting family gatherings, especially at Christmas. Nancy also loved singing in the choir, spending time with her granddaughters and going shopping and eating out with family and friends. As a member of Second Baptist Church, she and her late husband, Ben, served in many capacities. Nancy cherished her role as a greeter and always greeted you with a warm smile and a hug. In recent years, following the death of her husband, she enjoyed attending Fork Hill Baptist Church with her friend, Ronnie Mackey.

Nancy is survived by two sons, Scott Blackmon (Robyn) and Mark Blackmon (Susan); six granddaughters, Morgan Blackmon, Mallory B. Holmes (Colby), Riley Blackmon, Dabney Blackmon, Sallie Anne Blackmon and Audrey Blackmon; a great-grandson, Micah Ren Holmes; a brother, Ben C. Hinson (Bonnie); a sister-in-law, Polly Hinson; and a very special friend, Ronnie Mackey.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Ben C. Blackmon; her parents; and a brother, Max Amos Hinson.

The celebration of life service for Nancy is 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Second Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Brian Saxon and the Revs. John Holmes, Dale Walters and Larry Helm. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m., prior to the service, at Second Baptist Church; and suggest memorial contributions be made to Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.

