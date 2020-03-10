LANCASTER – Nancy Kathryn Cody Pietrus, 70, of Lancaster, wife of Stanley Carl Pietrus, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born May 9, 1949, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Earl Graham Cody and Veronica Jean Newman Cody.
She was a strong, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Nancy was an avid reader. She loved to entertain at the Liars Club, travel the world and spend time with friends and family. Nancy was a class of '67 graduate at Lancaster High School. She loved to drag race and served as a lifeguard at Springs Pool in her younger days. She loved life and lived it to its fullest. Her last words to her husband Stan Pietrus were, "Don't grieve for me too much and get out the darn house."
Mrs. Pietrus is survived by her husband of 42 years; her daughter, Elizabeth Pietrus Bevis and her husband, Russell, of Hendersonville, N.C.; a brother, Steve Cody and his wife, Brenda, of Lancaster; and a lifelong friend, Rachel Doby Pittman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Fredrick Cody; and a sister, Carol Cody Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Home Care and Hospice of Lancaster, 901 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 11, 2020