Nancy Lee (Hope) Clements
1927 - 2020
LANCASTER – Nancy Lee Hope Clements, 92, of Lancaster, widow of James Harold Clements, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 26, 1927, in Chester, a daughter of the late Samuel Madison Hope and Margaret Whitesides Hope.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Clements will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, from the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Paul Smith officiating.
Mrs. Clements is survived by a daughter, Catherine Clements Bauknight of Pasadena, Calif.; a grandchild, Danone Ryan Bauknight and his wife, Bente, of Oslow, Norway; three great-grandchildren, Emma Bauknight, Nikolai Bauknight and Hannah Bauknight, also of Oslow, Norway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Clements was preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel Madison Hope Jr. and Albert Lewis Hope; and two sisters, Elizabeth Hope Hammett and Mary Lou Hope.
Mrs. Clements was a faithful member of Wade Memorial Presbyterian Church. In 2017, she was awarded the Presbyterian Legacy Award for 60 years of faithful service to her community and church. She worked as a nurse's aide at Marion Sims Hospital and then entered the field of textiles and retired as a lab tech supervisor from Grace Bleachery. Mrs. Clements had interests in several areas. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics and crocheting. Most of all, she loved to cook. Mrs. Clements placed much value on family relationships and was the matriarch of her family.
The family will receive friends from 2-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the graveside.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wade Memorial Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 2767, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Notes to the family may be left at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Clements.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
