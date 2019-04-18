Nancy Louvine Wright Morton, 92, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
She was married to the late Hoyle Morton.
Survivors include sons, Larry Wright of Lancaster and Leslie Wright of Monroe, N.C.; sister, Mary Knight of Lancaster; stepchildren, Gail Scott of Mount Pleasant, N.C., and Billy Wayne Morton of Concord, N.C.; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 20, at A Simple Service, with the funeral to follow at 2:45 p.m., with burial at Spring Hill Baptist Church in Lancaster.
Memorials may be made to Hope Second Advent Christian Church, 6804 Morgan Mill Road, Monroe, NC 28110; or Spring Hill Baptist Church, 2245 Old Camden Monroe Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
A Simple Service Burial and Cremation is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 19, 2019