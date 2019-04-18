Obituary

Nancy Louvine Wright Morton, 92, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

She was married to the late Hoyle Morton.

Survivors include sons, Larry Wright of Lancaster and Leslie Wright of Monroe, N.C.; sister, Mary Knight of Lancaster; stepchildren, Gail Scott of Mount Pleasant, N.C., and Billy Wayne Morton of Concord, N.C.; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 20, at A Simple Service, with the funeral to follow at 2:45 p.m., with burial at Spring Hill Baptist Church in Lancaster.

Memorials may be made to Hope Second Advent Christian Church, 6804 Morgan Mill Road, Monroe, NC 28110; or Spring Hill Baptist Church, 2245 Old Camden Monroe Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.

A Simple Service Burial and Cremation is in charge. Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 19, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close