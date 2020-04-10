Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lucas Wagner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Lucas Wagner, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

"Mammaw Wag" was from Rock Hill, however, she currently lived with her daughter in Benton, Tenn. She was born August 31, 1927. In her time on earth, she spent 40 years as a spinner at Springs Mills in South Carolina. She loved the role of being a mammaw to her grandkids and great-grandkids.

She was always full of life, never complained and had a great spirit about her. Nancy could light up a room and always loved to dance. She was caring and compassionate to everyone and never met a stranger. We find peace and comfort knowing that she is dancing in the streets of gold.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Hattie Lucas; sisters, Loree Dostor and Sue Jones; and brothers, John "JT" Lucas, Glen Lucas, James Lucas and Max Lucas.

Survivors include her loving sons, Johnny Sinclair, Jerry Wagner and Jasper Wagner; beloved daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Gary Pike; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service was held at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Lancaster. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Wagner family at

