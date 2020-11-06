LANCASTER – Nancy Rebecca Pittman Gainer, 89, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at her daughter's home.
She was born July 28, 1931, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Ira Luther Pittman Sr. and Minnie Ola Blackmon Pittman.
Mrs. Gainer was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mrs. Gainer loved working and taking care of her family. Mrs. Gainer enjoyed being a door greeter at Walmart. She loved life and lived it to the fullest.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Gainer will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Emmanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. V. Ray Robinson, Major Steven Bowers and the Rev. Jimmy Jordan officiating. Burial will be in the Faith Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Gainer is survived by a son, Dennis Mitchell Gainer of Lancaster; a daughter, Amanda G. Cairnes of Lancaster; two brothers, Howard (Betty) Pittman of Lancaster and Louis (Kathy) Pittman of North Dakota; three grandchildren, Brian (Kristen) Cairnes, Ashley (Jamey) Kirkley and Leslie (Glenn) Null; eight great-grandchildren, Mykaela (Tyler) Blue, Mykenzie (Josh) Brown, Nathan Cairnes, Morgan Cairnes, Diana (Stephen) Plyler, Deaven Kirkley, Parker Null and Braxton Null; four great-great-grandchildren, Cooper Thomas Blue, Ella Kate Blue, Carson Alex Plyler and Baby Brown arriving in May; and two sisters-in-law, Sybil Pittman and Betty Gainer, both of Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Elliott Gainer; a grandson, Kevin Cairnes; a son-in-law, Walter Cairnes; three brothers, James Pittman, Luther Pittman and Jack Pittman; and three sisters, Sara Barton, Frances Gainey and Louise Baker.
The family will receive friends following the service, and at other times at the home of Mandy Cairnes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 397, Fort Lawn, SC 29714.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Gainer.