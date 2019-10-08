Nancy Taylor "Cookie Taylor" Pelle Cannon went to her heavenly reward Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after more than a decade long hard battle with multiple rare chronic illnesses, dermatomyositis and interstitial lung disease.

Nancy was the baby daughter of the late James "Bill" Burruss and Ruby Irene Rhodus Taylor of Lancaster.

Nancy was born April 25, 1962, in Monroe, N.C. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, Charles J. "Chuck" Pelle.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Randy Ray Cannon of Newberry; special friends, Sharon Sterrett and David Dunlap of Lexington; niece, Shannon Comar Palmer of Durham, N.C.; ex-husband, David Palmer of West Columbia; nephew, Raymond B. Comar Jr. and wife, Joni Greene Comar, of Aiken; older sister, Marilynn Taylor Comar of Columbia; and brother-in-law, Raymond B. Comar Sr. of Newberry.

Nancy is also survived by a large number of cousins across the state. Even though they were her grandnieces and grandnephew, Nancy felt more like a grandmother and immensely enjoyed spending time with Braden James Comar and Raina Elizabeth Comar of Aiken; and Taylor Rae Palmer of Durham, N.C.

She is also survived by dear friends, Joanne Wilson, Sherry May, Cynthia Garman and Shirley HB Guillard, and was predeceased by dear friend, Shirley Lamar.

Nancy credited Dr. Charlie Strange for his wisdom and knowledge and finding the proper treatments that saved her life in 2009 and gave her many more happy years. The family is eternally grateful to Dr. Strange and the Medical University of South Carolina Pulmonary Team.

The family also wishes to thank John Pugh and the rest of the team at Prosperity Drug for all of the careful attention and tender care given during Nancy's extended illness.

Donations may be made to The Myositis Association, 1737 King St., Suite 600, Alexandria, VA 22314; or, The Oratory, 434 Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29731.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m., Friday Oct. 11, at Barr-Price Funeral Home in Lexington.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Colony Lutheran Church in Newberry, with Pastor Jerry Trantham presiding, and visitation afterwards.