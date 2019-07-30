Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Taylor Walters. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. Walters. LANCASTER – Mrs. Nancy Taylor Walters, 94, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at NHC Healthcare-Lexington.She was born March 30, 1925, in Camden, a daughter of the late Perry Franklin Taylor and Sadie Hinson Taylor and was the wife of the late Richard Allen Walters.Mrs. Walters loved vacationing with family at Cherry Grove Beach and collecting seashells. She enjoyed working in her flowers, watching birds, cooking, reading and working word search puzzles.Mrs. Walters never missed a Clemson or Carolina game. She was a very determined and independent lady. Mrs. Walters was a member of the American Legion and Eastern Star and she was a Gold Star Mother. Her family was her life. She loved and adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Walters was a member of Lynnwood United Methodist Church.Mrs. Walters is survived by a son, Ronald Allen Walters (Allison) of Charleston; her daughter, Carol Walters Hicks (Greg) of Lexington; five grandchildren, Richard Turner Walters, Aubrey Taylor Walters, John Thomas "J.T." Walters (Hope), Jillian Catherine Walters and Kathryn Hicks Smith (Cody); three great-grandchildren, Landon Allan Smith, Austen Elizabeth Walters and Connor Daniel Smith; and a brother, Richard Taylor.Mrs. Walters was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Richard Walters; two sons, Second Lt. Richard Edwin Walters and Julian Ellison Walters; her parents; a brother; and three sisters.The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. Walters will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, in the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Sh`Kur Francis. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m., at Burgess Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lynnwood United Methodist Church, 1753 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720.An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. Walters. Published in The Lancaster News on July 31, 2019

